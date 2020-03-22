Not Available
Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally
- By Julia Hollingsworth, James Griffiths, Amy Woodyatt and Adam Renton, CNN
- Feeling lonely while social distancing at home? Consider fostering a puppy this National Puppy Day
- 5 things to know for March 23: Coronavirus, Olympics, Colombia, 2020 vote, weather
- Louisiana governor says his state has the fastest growth rate of coronavirus cases in the world
- Japan asked the international media to change how we write their names. No one listened
- Millions in India under coronavirus lockdown as major cities restrict daily life
Articles
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Gov. Brian Kemp shuts down all schools in Georgia until March 31 in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
Images
Videos
Administration Offices
