Live updates: Coronavirus cases in US pass 1,200
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- Body identified as that of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- NBA suspends its season after player tests positive for coronavirus
- Saudi crown prince gambles on an oil price war. His latest brash move could sink the world economy
- A US Customs officer is charged with smuggling nearly 40 pounds of cocaine
- Georgia health department waiting to confirm 'presumed positive' case of coronavirus in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett County Public Schools taking precautions without confirmed cases among students, staff
- Gov. Brian Kemp says second 'presumptive positive' case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, found in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett schools asking students, staff who have recently visited countries experiencing widespread COVID-19 cases to stay home
- Gwinnett police close to identifying suspect believed to have forged more than $3,000 in stolen checks
- Teen charged in motorcycle crash on I-85 Sunday that killed 34-year-old Lilburn man
- Georgia officials preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park for coronavirus isolation location
- Dacula resident charged with manslaughter after firing handgun to break up a fight
- Georgia House passes income tax cut
- Fulton County closing schools after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Mar 12
Mar 12
Mar 12
Mar 12
Mar 13
Mar 13
Mar 14
Mar 14
