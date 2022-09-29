As Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida, trapping residents in their homes and leaving millions without power in what's already being called a "life-changing event," authorities are fielding rescue calls from across the state and 911 call centers are being inundated.

Ian slammed into southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest storms to make landfall on the state's west coast, sending rising ocean water onshore and lashing the state with catastrophic 150 mph winds as it moved deeper inland.

