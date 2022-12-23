'Kitchen sink storm' knocks out power to over a million and brings frigid temperatures to much of US

The massive winter storm battering the US with plunging temperatures coast-to-coast has left thousands without power. Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights ahead of the Christmas Holiday at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, in Chicago.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

A massive winter storm battered the US on Friday with frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow, leaving several people dead, knocking out power to over a million customers and wrecking holiday plans from coast to coast.

The storm -- expected to intensify throughout Friday as it barrels through the Midwest and East -- is making for grim road conditions with poor visibility and ice-covered streets. Coastal flooding is also an issue, particularly along the shorelines of the Northeast.

