June 15 coronavirus news
- By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN
- A dispatcher and two 911 callers voiced concerns over officer use of force in George Floyd's death
- Rayshard Brooks' widow: 'Do they feel sorry for what they took away?'
- New Jersey attorney general orders law enforcement agencies to publish list of disciplined officers
- FBI and California Attorney General's Office to monitor investigation of man found hanging from a tree
- NYPD reassigns roughly 600 plainclothes officers, closing a chapter on stop-and-frisk
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- Collins Hill High School principal apologizes for racist, 'offensive' photograph in yearbook
- New COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gwinnett as daily positivity rates climb
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will not offer face-to-face summer school for K-8 students in July
- Longest serving school board member in Georgia, Louise Radloff, likely ousted from Gwinnett Board of Education seat
- Two dead, one injured after driver of pickup truck intentionally hits pedestrians, Gwinnett police say
- Buford City Schools confirms August start date, in-person instruction for 2020-21 school year
- Lawrenceville man arrested for trafficking meth, trying to run over Walton County Sheriff's Deputy
- Johns Creek has asked its police chief to 'take some time away' amid backlash over Facebook comments
- Gwinnett distributing $20 million in COVID-19 relief loans, grants to local businesses
