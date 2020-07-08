Not Available
July 8 coronavirus news
- By Helen Regan, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark, Ed Upright, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN
- An officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' body camera transcripts show
- Summer camps close after Covid-19 outbreaks among campers and staff
- The Ivy League cancels football and all other sports for the fall semester
- Viriginia has eliminated its rape kit backlog, state attorney general says
- Stanford cuts 11 varsity sports programs as the pandemic worsens finances
- Gwinnett Board of Education to discuss plans for fall semester at called meeting
- Gwinnett planning to delay start of 2020-2021 school year by one week, in-person graduations canceled
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- Gwinnett County to host fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18
- Freddie Freeman among four Atlanta Braves who test positive for coronavirus
- COVID-19 lawsuit protections draw praise, concerns in Georgia
- Gwinnett pushing 10,000 COVID-19 cases as local health officials prepare to offer more Saturday testing
- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler offers glimpse of what could be coming in COVID-19 response
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19
- Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is selling this 92-acre property in Greensboro. Take a look inside with these photos
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 5, 2020
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Lavish Buford estate with carriage home hits market for $1,050,000
- Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- June 29
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: June 23 — July 5
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from June 22-28
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 7
