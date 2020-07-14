Not Available
July 14 coronavirus news
- By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN
- Updated
- Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns
- COVID-19 numbers show alarming jumps in Georgia
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- There have been 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last six days
- Gwinnett Clerk of Courts temporarily closing main office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 case total jumped nearly 22% in eight days
- Krispy Kreme opening new Snellville location next week
- Amazon leases space for 'last mile' delivery station in Buford
- Rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations worries Georgia health care leaders
- Calls to remove Confederate marker in Lawrenceville coming from Republicans, Democrats — and head of Gwinnett's historical preservation board
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 6-12
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- PHOTOS: Lilburn high school students use Internet to reach communities in need of face masks
- PHOTOS: 'End the Confederacy' Protest Rally at Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse
- PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge Lions Summer Football
