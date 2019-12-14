James Harden made NBA history this week becoming the first player to record back-to-back 50-point games with more than 10 3-pointers made in each game.
The Houston Rockets guard scored 55 points in the team's 116-110 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 54 points in their 130-107 win against the Orlando Magic, according to the Rockets website.
When asked by reporters Friday how he felt about the accomplishment, Harden said: "I just want to win man, whatever it takes."
It's not the first time Harden scored 50-plus points, though. He's done it five times so far this season and three times in December alone.
Harden also joined Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to have back-to-back games with more than 10 3-pointers made.
CNN's Adam Renuart contributed to this report.