Cancel your plans and leave the day wide open, because NFL Sunday is back with a full slate of hard-hitting action.

Week five brings some serious matchups, including Packers vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Titans.

What's more, the Bears will take on the Raiders in London.

Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Minnesota VIkings vs. New York Giants

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri