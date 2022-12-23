Intensifying winter storm's icy cold and wind knocks out power to over a million customers

The massive winter storm battering the US with plunging temperatures coast-to-coast has left thousands without power. Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights ahead of the Christmas Holiday at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, in Chicago.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

The massive winter storm battering the US with frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow has left over a million customers without power as of Friday morning and prompted more than a dozen governors to create emergency response plans.

The storm -- expected to intensify throughout the day as it barrels through the Midwest and East -- is making for grim road conditions with poor visibility and ice-covered streets.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Eric Levenson, Rebekah Riess, Amanda Watts, Jason Hanna, Ray Sanchez and Dave Hennen contributed to this report.

