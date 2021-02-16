Severe winter storms can keep you stuck inside for days, knock out your power and leave you chattering from the cold. If you're prepared when storms strike, though, you'll make it through more comfortably.
We've assembled guidance from the CDC, FEMA and Ready.gov, among other agencies, on what to have on hand if you're stuck in a winter storm.
You can download and print a copy of the checklist -- available in English and Spanish -- to keep at home and share with your loved ones. And remember, it's easier to prepare for an intense winter weather event before it happens than during, so stay safe, warm and ready this winter.
