Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida

A resident in an Orlando, Florida, neighborhood is rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29.

 John Raoux/AP

Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 42 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction.

The storm, which made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, continues to pack winds of 70 mph as it moves farther inland over the Carolinas.

