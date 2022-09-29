Ian became a tropical storm early Thursday after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane that trapped residents in their homes and left millions without power in what's already being called a "life-changing event."

The storm came ashore in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest storms to make landfall on the state's west coast, sending rising ocean water onshore and lashing the state with catastrophic 150 mph winds as it moved deeper inland.

CNN's Amy Simonson, Jamiel Lynch, Joe Sutton, Amanda Musa, Taylor Ward, Gene Norman, Paradise Afshar, Brandon Miller and Rebekah Riess. contributed to this report.

