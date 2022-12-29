I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

A person kayaks through Seattle's South Park neighborhood on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

 Erika Schultz/AP

An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US.

Much of the West is again under winter weather alerts, bracing for the next round after wet and wintry conditions this week flooded roads, blew hurricane-force winds, knocked power out to thousands and killed five people in Oregon.

