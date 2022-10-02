Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, was churning north at 7 mph Sunday morning about 175 miles south of Las Islas Marias, Mexico, the center said. Las Islas Marias -- an archipelago roughly 60 miles off the mainland coast -- is expected to face hurricane conditions by Sunday night.

