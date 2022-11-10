Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, lashing the region with heavy rain and dangerous storm surge as it became the first hurricane to strike the US in November in nearly 40 years.

The Category 1 storm struck just south of Vero Beach, packing winds of 75 mph and inundating some areas struck by Hurricane Ian less than two months ago, the National Hurricane Center said at 3 a.m. ET.