Hurricane Nicole is on its way to make landfall along Florida's east coast within a "couple of hours" in some of the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian after delivering ruinous winds and storm surge to the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was about 30 miles east southeast of Fort Pierce, Florida, as of 1 a.m. ET. Packing winds of 75 mph, Nicole would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years.