Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall -- just shy of Category 5 strength -- is moving onshore in southwestern Florida, with the storm poised to inflict "catastrophic" winds, storm surge and flooding across a large portion of the state, forecasters say.

Now at Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph, Ian's center was about 45 miles west-northwest of Naples around 11 a.m. ET and is expected to cross onto land, perhaps north of Fort Myers near the Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda areas, by early Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN's Amy Simonson, Judson Jones, Brandon Miller, Allison Chinchar, Amanda Musa, Jamiel Lynch, Melissa Alonso, Amanda Watts and Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.

