Hurricane Ian -- now a stronger and "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm -- has begun lashing Florida with major flooding and ruinous winds as it advances on a large swath of the state's west coast with the potential within hours to inflict catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surge.

"Conditions rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning, with Ian's center just 55 miles from the coast. Its maximum sustained winds were 155 mph -- just 2 mph short of a Category 5, the center said at 7 a.m. ET.

CNN's Amy Simonson, Amanda Musa, Jamiel Lynch and Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.

