Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

A resident in an Orlando, Florida, neighborhood is rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29.

 John Raoux/AP

As much of Florida takes stock Friday of the apocalyptic damage left by Hurricane Ian, including at least 25 deaths, the Category 1 storm is lashing South Carolina, where an expected afternoon landfall may deliver more lethal flooding and enough force to alter the coastal landscape.

Ian, which restrengthened in the Atlantic, was barreling toward South Carolina with sustained core winds of 85 mph as of 11 a.m. ET Friday. Its center, just dozens of miles from shore, was due to move onto land between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, forecasters said, with high winds already hitting much of the Carolinas' coast and life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds expected soon.

