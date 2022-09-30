Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

A resident in an Orlando, Florida, neighborhood is rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29.

 John Raoux/AP

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon with sustained winds of 85 mph, battering the state with damaging winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge after killing at least 25 people in Florida and leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction.

Ian, which restrengthened in the Atlantic, is unleashing lethal flooding and enough force to alter the coastal landscape, but it's expected to rapidly transition into a post-tropical system, with a decrease in its strongest winds as it pushes inland.

