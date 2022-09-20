In its devastating path of destruction, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least five people across the Caribbean, cut power and water service for most of Puerto Rico's 3.1 million residents and left more than 1 million without running water in the Dominican Republic.

The storm was threatening more deadly flooding Tuesday as it slammed the Turks and Caicos islands.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in Puerto Rico and CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Robert Shackelford, Melissa Alonso, Artemis Moshtaghian, Taylor Ward, Holly Yan and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report

