Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn

Nancy Galarza looks at the damage Hurricane Fiona inflicted on her rural community of San Salvador in the town of Caguas, Puerto Rico, on September 22.

 Danica Coto/AP

Deadly Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's on track to be an "extreme weather event" in eastern Canada, threatening powerful winds, dangerous storm surge and about two months' worth of rainfall, forecasters with the Canadian Hurricane Centre warned Friday afternoon. And some parts, like the Canadian Maritimes, will likely begin feeling it effects Friday evening, the centre said.

