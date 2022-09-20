Hurricane Fiona is threatening more deadly flooding as it slams the Turks and Caicos islands Tuesday, having devastated Puerto Rico -- cutting power for the vast majority of its 3.1 million residents -- before leaving more than 1 million without running water in the Dominican Republic.

Fiona, having strengthened early Tuesday to a major hurricane -- a Category 3 with sustained winds of more than 111 mph -- was centered just off Grand Turk Island around 8 a.m. ET. Its heavy rains were threatening "life-threatening flooding" through the afternoon in the Turks and Caicos, a British territory of about 38,000 people, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in Puerto Rico and CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Robert Shackelford, Melissa Alonso, Artemis Moshtaghian, Taylor Ward, Holly Yan and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report

