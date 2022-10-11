Hundreds of homes in central Florida are still submerged in floodwater as the St. Johns -- a notoriously lazy river on the east side of the peninsula -- lethargically drains the historic rainfall that Hurricane Ian dropped nearly two weeks ago.

The river is going to spend at least the next week at a higher level than it's been in nearly 60 years, forecasts show, and the National Weather Service warns that water could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.