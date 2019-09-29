Oh snap! NFL Sunday is back.

Four weeks in and we've already seen some electrifying plays, cuts, injuries, bizarre fashion choices and even a massive fire on the sidelines.

With 13 new match ups, the excitement continues. Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana