Before next week's Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the NFC and AFC All-Pros will clash in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.
This year's game will be coached by the coaching staffs from the AFC's Baltimore Ravens and the NFC's Seattle Seahawks, led by Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Seattle's Pete Carroll.
Here's what you need to know:
When is the NFL Pro Bowl?
The 2020 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 26.
What's it all about?
The Pro Bowl is the NFL's all-star game between the league's two conferences. Each year, the top players from the NFC and AFC go head to head.
Coaches, players and fans vote on who gets to participate in the game.
Who's playing this year?
The NFL released the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters in December, and it's quite a lineup. The Baltimore Ravens lead all AFC teams with 12 selections, including Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas. The New Orleans Saints have seven selections, leading all NFC teams.
The 2019 Ravens are one of only three teams to have at least 12 players selected to the Pro Bowl since 1970.
Of course, players for the 49ers and Chiefs will sit this game out, as they'll need all their energy for Super Bowl LIV.
Where is the game being played?
The 50th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The stadium has been hosting the Pro Bowl since 2017.
How can I watch?
You can watch the Pro Bowl on TV by tuning to ABC or ESPN. If you prefer to livestream the game, you can watch it here.
