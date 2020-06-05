How to watch the CNN and 'Sesame Street' town hall addressing racism

As anger and heartbreak have swept across America over the killing of yet another black man at the hands of police, CNN and "Sesame Street" are refocusing their second town hall to address racism.
The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET.
The show will talk to kids about racism and the recent nationwide protests, while also explaining how they can embrace diversity and be more empathetic and understanding.
Who is moderating?
Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.
Who is participating?
They will be joined by "Sesame Street" characters -- including Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita -- and other experts answering questions submitted by families.
What time is the special?
How can I watch?
"Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air exclusively on CNN at 10 a.m. ET.
Viewers can watch it on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps, without requiring a cable login. You can also watch on CNNgo, and subscribers to cable/satellite systems can watch it on-demand.
The first CNN "Sesame Street" town hall in April addressed the coronavirus pandemic and aimed to help families sheltering at home and grappling with trying to explain the dangers of covid-19 to their children. View it in full here.
