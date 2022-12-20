Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 8:53 am
Earthquakes are measured using seismographs, which monitor the seismic waves that travel through the Earth after an earthquake strikes.
Scientists used the Richter Scale for many years but now largely follow the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which the U.S. Geological Survey says is a more accurate measure of size.
The Richter scale measures magnitude, whereas the MMI scale measures intensity.
Here are the magnitude classes, according to the California Earthquake Authority:
3.0 - 3.9
Minor, may be felt.
4.0 - 4.9
Light, likely felt.
5.0 - 5.9
Moderate, some minor damage may occur.
6.0 - 6.0
Strong, damage likely.
7.0 - 7.9
Major, widespread damage expected.
8.0 or higher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Great, significant damage.
And this is the MMI scale, according to the US Geological Survey:
I Felt by very few people, if at all.
II Weak: Felt by a few people.
III Weak: Felt by several people, typically indoors and on upper floors.
IV Light: Felt by many indoors, few outdoors.
V Moderate: Felt by almost everyone.
VI Strong: Felt by everyone. Some slight damage.
VII Very strong: Considerable damage to poorly built structures.
VIII Severe: Considerable damage to standard buildings, severe damage to poorly built structures.
IX Violent: Buildings shifted off foundations. Noticeable cracks in the ground, widespread destruction.
X Extreme: Most masonry structures destroyed.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.