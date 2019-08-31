Not Available
Hong Kongers head to streets on 13th straight weekend of unrest
- Florida seeks shelter for 400 animals as Dorian gets closer. Some may be released into the wild
- 64% of Americans support labor unions but membership is at a record low
- Arkansas woman drowns in a flood after 911 dispatcher scolds her during her final minutes
- Federal court denies Gwinnett County Public Schools' motion to dismiss Title IX lawsuit
- Highly touted Georgia freshman Bill Norton arrested on three alcohol-related charges
- Tractor trailer driver killed in wreck on Highway 78 in Snellville
- New, unique kids’ gym opening in Johns Creek
- Gwinnett Sheriff's Office planning to spend $1.94M for 287(g) in 2020
- D.A. King files ethics complaint against Commissioner Marlene Fosque
- City of Snellville working with partners for $85 million development to Towne Center
- Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss found dead
- 11th annual Polish Pierogi Festival set for Saturday
- Gwinnett police continue to face staffing challenge amid competition for officers
