Here are the places that got some of the most snow in the winter storm

A man near a house completely covered in ice after snowfall in Buffalo, New York, on December 26.

 Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the US, as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country.

More than half the US population went through a Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts.