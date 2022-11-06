It's the last month of hurricane season and there are two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which may bring troubling weather to Florida on Election Day.

The system that may impact Florida is currently bubbling over the southwestern Atlantic, just north of Puerto Rico, where a flood watch is in place through Monday afternoon. The tropical disturbance has already brought over 5 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands since Saturday -- and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast for the region Sunday.

CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar contributed to this story.