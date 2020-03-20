CNN is collecting stories from healthcare workers about the coronavirus. We may follow up on some responses for upcoming stories. Share your story below.
Healthcare providers, send us your stories about coronavirus
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital epidemiologist addresses coronavirus pandemic
- Healthcare providers, send us your stories about coronavirus
- Standardized tests won't be enforced this school year because of coronavirus
- Trump viciously attacks NBC News reporter in extended rant after being asked for message to Americans worried about coronavirus
- Coming soon: At least $1.7 trillion in government stimulus to help sick economies
Articles
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- 68 Gwinnett schools to provide free lunches next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp shuts down all schools in Georgia until March 31 in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Georgia declares public health emergency, sees largest jump in coronavirus cases so far; 64 people now have COVID-19
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- A message from the Gwinnett Daily Post editor concerning coronavirus outbreak
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp authorizes calling up Georgia National Guard to help handle coronavirus situation
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton treating two patients who have COVID-19
Images
Videos
