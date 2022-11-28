The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa on Hawaii, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Though lava is flowing down one side of the volcano, the eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is not threatening communities, the US Geological Survey said midday Monday.

