Google Doodle celebrates Halloween with some fuzzy, furry tricks

Happy Halloween!
In celebration of all things sweet and spooky, Google showed off some of its own sneaky tricks.
Today's Google Doodle is an interactive "trick or treat" game. Rather than a simple graphic, users can actually toy around with the doodle.
To play the game, click on the different available doors. Halloween-related animals will pop up, and you can pick from two options: a trick or a treat.
"Ding dong! Who's that behind the door?" Google says. "Trick or Treat? The choice is yours."
If you choose a trick, an adorable Halloween animation of the animal will play. If you choose treat, you'll get a brief information card giving you some facts about the animal.
Spoiler alert: the cute critters include a bat, black jaguar, octopus, snowy owl, tarantula, and gray wolf.
The animations come with sound effects, while the soundtrack of the game is a creepy music track.
Today's interactive doodle was made in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
According to the WWF, you can "symbolically" adopt your favorite of the six Halloween animals by choosing an adoption kit. A $55 adoption kit, for example, will include a plush toy of the animal, photo, adoption certificate, species card and gift bag.
All donations go toward supporting the organization's global conservation efforts.
According to Google, the doodle will be live for 24 hours in the 40 countries in which it's available.