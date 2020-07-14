Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty to a indictment during a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Maxwell, 58, was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire, on charges she helped recruit, groom and ultimately abuse minors as young as 14 as part of a yearslong criminal enterprise.
Maxwell made her first appearance in New York court during a videoconference arraignment. US District Judge Alison Nathan set a trial date of July 12, 2021.
She is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury, according to a federal indictment unsealed today.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
