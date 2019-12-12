The last of four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville, Tennessee, nearly two weeks ago was captured on Thursday, authorities said.
A tip provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead authorities to 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, who was recaptured in a suburban Nashville apartment, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Police posted a photo of what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle and boxes of ammunition that police confiscated from the apartment.
An adult male and an adult woman who were in the apartment with Caruthers were taken into custody, police said.
Caruthers is charged as an adult in an armed robbery case last year.
Security videos showed the teenagers, two of whom are accused of murder, running undetected through the empty hallways of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Facility and escaping through the front door on November 30. Officials said the four escaped because of critical oversights by the company that managed the facility.
Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, were recaptured on December 3. Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody on December 6 after a vehicle pursuit, police said.
Several people face charges in connection with the escape, including family members and friends of two escapees, a former detention center supervisor and a former employee.
