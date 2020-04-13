Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car accident

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday night. He was 36 years old.
Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving "left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned," a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told CNN.
The former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred about 7 miles south of Montgomery, his home town.
"Our entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon," the Minnesota Vikings said on Twitter. "One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates, and Vikings fans everywhere."
After a 10-year career with the NFL, Jackson joined Tennessee State University as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach in 2019 after coaching at Alabama State, his alma mater, for a year.
Jackson leaves behind his wife Lakitta and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson, ESPN reported.
