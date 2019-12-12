Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the NBA said.
A 911 call about an individual with a "cardiac condition" came in around 2 p.m. Thursday, a New York City Fire Department spokesman told CNN.
That individual was taken to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital from 9 West 57th Street, the building that houses the Brasserie 8 ½ restaurant.
A security guard at the building told CNN he and his supervisor were called to the restaurant when Stern fainted.
Victor Tossas-Rivera, the security guard, said they called 911 and used a defibrillator on Stern but he appeared unresponsive when first responders arrived.
More to come.
CNN's Steve Forrest contributed to this report.