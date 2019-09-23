Former delivery man accused of shooting Chicago police officer and unsuspecting woman

A Chicago man who worked as a restaurant delivery man has been charged with allegedly shooting an unsuspecting woman and a police officer in separate incidents over the past week.
Michael Blackman, 45, shot a woman in the back as she left for lunch last Wednesday, Chicago police said on Monday. Using surveillance video and a public request for information, investigators identified the shooter, who had been riding his bike, as Blackman.
On Saturday morning, as police moved to arrest him, Blackman allegedly shot and seriously injured a Chicago police officer, authorities said. That set off an extensive manhunt.
Police located Blackman not far away later on Saturday, and he again started shooting at officers, Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. Officers returned fire and hit him several times in the lower body and then arrested him, he said.
Blackman, who was in critical condition, invoked his right to remain silent in a police interview, Deenihan said.
Deenihan said he did not know the suspect's motivation in shooting the woman. However, he said Blackman had delivered Jimmy John's sandwiches to the building where she worked and had issues with security there.
"Security always had a problem with him," he said.
Blackman had several open warrants, and he is also charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The five counts of attempted murder accuse Blackman of shooting at the woman, the injured officer and three other officers who were not hurt.
After Blackman's arrest, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted photos of a pistol recovered from the scene.
"He posed a clear and present danger to the people of Chicago," Guglielmi said.
Blackman has not been to court yet and CNN has not determined if he has an attorney.
Officer is in stable condition
The 40-year-old officer who was shot was with the department's fugitive apprehension unit trying to arrest Blackman in connection with the earlier shooting, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Officers got into a physical struggle with the suspect before he fired shots, hitting an officer in the groin and at least twice in one leg, Johnson added.
Earlier this week, police released surveillance images they say show the suspect riding a bicycle on the street and also taking it inside a bike shop for repair.
Johnson said Blackman's arrest history dates to 1991 on burglary, battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance charges.
Despite his injuries, the wounded officer was able to apply his own tourniquet as he was taken to the hospital.
"He came basically bleeding to death. He had already lost a significant amount of blood and was taken immediately to the operating room for surgery," Jane Kayle Lee, a trauma surgeon at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Lee said the officer was in stable condition Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery and several blood transfusions. He's recovering well but is expected to need further surgeries, she said.
"We were reminded of the sacrifices our officers make every day to protect the residents in the city that we love," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at the hospital.
The officer was identified only as a 16-year veteran with the Chicago Police Department and a member of a fugitive apprehension unit.
CNN's Hollie Silverman, Jason Hanna and Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.