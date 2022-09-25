As Tropical Storm Ian barrels towards Florida -- potentially strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane before slamming the state later this week -- residents are preparing for what could be the Sunshine State's first major hurricane in four years.

Ian, which developed Friday in the central Caribbean Sea, is forecast to rapidly intensify Sunday and become a Category 3 hurricane before reaching western Cuba by early Tuesday. Ian is then expected to make landfall in the US, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

