Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify as it barrels through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico before weakening by the time it reaches Florida later this week, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian, which developed Friday in the central Caribbean Sea, is forecast to rapidly intensify Sunday, increasing its wind speeds by up to 35 mph over the next 24 hours to become a Category 3 hurricane by late Monday before it reaches western Cuba, the hurricane center said. Meteorologists predict the storm will peak at Category 4 strength over the eastern Gulf of Mexico in three days.

