Floridians are once again picking up the pieces after Nicole slammed into the state Thursday, killing at least four people, ripping buildings apart and leaving some homes unlivable as it bore down with dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.

Nicole hit Florida's eastern coast, just south of Vero Beach, as a Category 1 hurricane in the early morning hours, before weakening into a tropical storm and then a depression. It arrived as the state was still reeling from catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which tore a path of destruction across Florida after hitting the western coast just weeks ago.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.