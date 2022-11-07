Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation

The heavily damaged area near the pier in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, is seen a month after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 as a Category 4 hurricane.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A rare November hurricane could batter Florida's east coast this week as residents try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

