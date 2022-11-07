Florida officials are warning residents, including those recently hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, that a tropical system could bring heavy rain and damaging winds this week.

The warning comes as Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the southwest Atlantic about 555 miles east of northwestern Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, now packing winds of 45 mph with higher gusts, is expected to begin impacting Florida by Tuesday evening.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.