As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians -- many still recovering from Hurricane Ian -- are picking up the pieces after this week's storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.

In Volusia County, Florida, at least 49 beachfront properties, including hotels and condos, have been deemed "unsafe" in the aftermath of Nicole, which hit Florida's eastern coast south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday before weakening into a tropical storm and now a depression.

