Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become hurricane Sunday before hitting western Cuba, bringing with it the threats of strong winds and storm surge as high as 9 to 14 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ian's exact path beyond Tuesday remains unclear: The storm, which developed Friday in the central Caribbean Sea, is expected to reach the US later this week, but with models showing a wide spread of possible scenarios, it's too early to know where the storm will hit, when and how strong it will be.

CNN's Derek Van Dam, Taylor Ward, Gregory Clary and Vanessa Price contributed to this report.

