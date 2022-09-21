Over 7 million people are under flash flood watches across the Desert Southwest and the Rocky Mountains as a plume of moisture moves in from the Pacific.

"Tropical moisture will surge northward over the Southwest into parts of the Great Basin/Central Rockies through Thursday," the Weather Prediction Center said Wednesday.

CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray contributed to this report.

