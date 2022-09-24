Hurricane-strength Fiona is ripping through Canada's eastern seaboard after making landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday, slamming the area with fierce rain and winds and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands in what could be a "landmark" weather event for the country.

Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph -- the power of a Category 1 hurricane -- around 11 a.m. ET Saturday, with its center over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and heading toward eastern Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, the US National Hurricane Center said.

