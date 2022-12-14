Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east

Cars drive north on I-15 after an overnight storm in Lehi, Utah on December 13.

 George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South is heading east, threatening more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages.

At least two people were killed in Louisiana as the system's vicious winds tore through communities from Oklahoma to Texas to Mississippi.

CNN's Brandon Miller, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.